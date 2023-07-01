Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 27.87%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

PEBO opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $756.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 110,171 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $102,825. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

