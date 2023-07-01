Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

