Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Reduced by DA Davidson

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1,221.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.