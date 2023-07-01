Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

