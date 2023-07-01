Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

