Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for First Bank Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

First Bank stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Bank by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in First Bank by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Bank by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

