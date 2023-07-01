Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%.

First Community Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Community stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

