Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

MSBI opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $438.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $32,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $125,155. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

