Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut by DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $929.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $24.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial
In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $165,054 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
