Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by Zacks Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.37 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.