Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

