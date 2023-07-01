Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Q2 Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,760,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

