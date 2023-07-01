Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reduced by DA Davidson

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 33.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Washington Federal by 60.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

