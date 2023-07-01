Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Issued By Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BZH stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 16.37. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $886.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

