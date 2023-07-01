QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $79,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

