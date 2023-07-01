Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $151.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.