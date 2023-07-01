R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 4.2% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

