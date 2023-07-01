Raymond James Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $76.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

