Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $153.94 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.82 and a one year high of $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

