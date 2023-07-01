Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $1,045.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $857.05.

Shares of REGN opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $756.98 and its 200-day moving average is $758.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

