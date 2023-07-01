Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Beth Laughton Acquires 5,000 Shares

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Free Report) insider Beth Laughton purchased 5,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($7,466.67).

Region Group Price Performance

Get Region Group alerts:

Region Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Region Group’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

About Region Group

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.