Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Beth Laughton Acquires 5,000 Shares

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Free Report) insider Beth Laughton purchased 5,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($7,466.67).
Region Group Price Performance
Region Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Region Group’s payout ratio is -375.00%.
About Region Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Region Group
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.