Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Lowered to GBX 3,040 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Relx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.