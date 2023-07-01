Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

