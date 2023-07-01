Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYFree Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

