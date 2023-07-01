RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
