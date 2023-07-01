RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

RenovoRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNXT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenovoRx by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

