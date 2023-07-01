Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $39.70

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTOFree Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $38.46. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 54,437 shares changing hands.

RTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

