Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $39.70

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $38.46. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 54,437 shares changing hands.
RTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
