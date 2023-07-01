Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.
AeroVironment Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of AeroVironment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
