Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Willome John purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.