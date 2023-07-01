Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.