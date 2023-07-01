Reviewing Meta Materials (OTCMKTS:MMTLP) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Meta Materials (OTCMKTS:MMTLP – Free Report) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Interlink Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.36 $1.26 million $0.09 125.78

Analyst Recommendations

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meta Materials and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interlink Electronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

