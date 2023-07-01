Reviewing Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Free Report) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Stockland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Icade shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stockland and Icade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stockland 0 0 3 0 3.00 Icade 2 3 2 0 2.00

Profitability

Icade has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Icade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icade is more favorable than Stockland.

This table compares Stockland and Icade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stockland N/A N/A N/A Icade N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Stockland pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Stockland pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stockland is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stockland and Icade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stockland N/A N/A N/A $0.23 11.41 Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 36.97

Stockland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stockland beats Icade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stockland

(Free Report)

Stockland (ASX: SGP) has today released its results for the half year to 31 December 2022. Stockland delivered Funds From Operations (FFO) of $353m and FFO per security of 14.8 cents in 1H23, both up by 0.7% relative to 1H22. Stockland expects FFO to be more heavily skewed to 2H in FY23 than in recent periods due to the timing of MPC settlements. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) was $310m and AFFO per security was 13.0 cents in 1H23, up by 5.7% compared with 1H22, primarily due to lower tenant incentives over the period. Statutory profit for 1H23 was $301m, down from $850m in 1H22. The statutory result for this period includes $30m of net commercial property revaluation gains, compared with a net uplift of $543m in the previous corresponding period, reflecting the high quality of Stockland's portfolio in an environment of softening capitalisation rates.

About Icade

(Free Report)

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a SIIC on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

