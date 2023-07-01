Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Rezolute Price Performance

Rezolute stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.18. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $69,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute



Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

