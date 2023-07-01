Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average is $151.05. The company has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

