Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives $8.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

RKLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

