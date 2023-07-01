Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rogers Communications by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after buying an additional 1,304,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

