Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI. Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

