Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$79.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.98.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$60.44 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.28. The firm has a market cap of C$25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

