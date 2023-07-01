Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $904,223.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

