Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 611 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,432 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

