Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 876.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 75.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $3,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

KEP stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

