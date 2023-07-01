Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,850.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

