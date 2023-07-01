Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -507.69%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

