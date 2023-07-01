Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

