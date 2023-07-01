Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

