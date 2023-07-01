Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $442.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

