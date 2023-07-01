Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,065,000 after buying an additional 300,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

