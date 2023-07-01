Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) versus TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Critical Survey

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Free Report) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and TopBuild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Boskalis Westminster 0 0 0 0 N/A TopBuild 0 3 3 0 2.50

TopBuild has a consensus price target of $233.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.21%. Given TopBuild’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Royal Boskalis Westminster.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Boskalis Westminster N/A N/A N/A $4.11 7.85 TopBuild $5.01 billion 1.69 $555.99 million $17.97 14.80

This table compares Royal Boskalis Westminster and TopBuild’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Boskalis Westminster. Royal Boskalis Westminster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TopBuild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Boskalis Westminster and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Boskalis Westminster N/A N/A N/A TopBuild 11.31% 30.52% 12.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Royal Boskalis Westminster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TopBuild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TopBuild beats Royal Boskalis Westminster on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

(Free Report)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects. The company's Offshore Energy segment is involved in the engineering, construction, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and liquefied natural gas import/export facilities, offshore platforms, pipelines and cables, and offshore wind farms. This segment also offers heavy transport, lift and installation work, and diving and remotely operated vehicle services, as well as dredging, offshore pipeline and cable installation, rock installation, and marine activities and survey services. Its Towage & Salvage segment offers towage services to incoming and outgoing oceangoing vessels; and berthing and unberthing of tankers, pilotage, subsea inspection and maintenance, firefighting, and the coupling and uncoupling of terminal connections, as well as operates and manages onshore and offshore terminals. This segment also provides assistance to vessels in distress, shipwrecks or damaged offshore platforms removal, environmental care, and consultancy services. The company primarily serves oil, gas, and wind energy companies; port and terminal operators; governments; shipping and insurance companies; international project developers; and mining companies and related EPC contractors and subcontractors. It operates a fleet of approximately 600 vessels and floating equipment. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Papendrecht, the Netherlands. As of September 20, 2022, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. was taken private.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also offers various services and tools to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, diagnostic testing, and various inspection services; and home energy rating services. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates approximately 230 installation branches and 180 distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.