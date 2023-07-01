Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Shares of RUSMF opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.