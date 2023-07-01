Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

