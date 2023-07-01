Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.60.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 4.3711467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.