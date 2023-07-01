Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of RUTH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Articles

